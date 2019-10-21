Man arrested after 83-year-old dies following alleged assault at north-east woods

An 83-year-old man has died following an alleged attack in north-east woods.

Police were called to New Elgin this morning after reports three people -two men and a woman – had been seriously assaulted at Birkenhill Woods.

The three were all taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin following the incident at 9am.

Police have confirmed an 83-year-old man has since died. The woman and the other man – both aged 70 – are being treated for serious injuries.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone within North East Division when I say my thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected by this tragic incident.

“I know the circumstances will understandably cause concern within the local community, particularly because incidents of this nature are so incredibly rare.

“A man has been arrested and as our investigation continues, I urge anyone with information to contact Police on 101 quoting ref. no. 0667 of Oct 21.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous. While our enquiries continue, additional patrols will be carried out in the area and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to any of our officers.”