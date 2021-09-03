Man arrested after £30,000 worth of drugs found in Aberdeen flat

Police in Aberdeen have recovered a haul of cannabis worth more than £30,000.
Officers raided a property in Morven Court, in the Torry area of the city, yesterday.
A 35-year-old has been charged in connection with the find and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.
PC Tom Garrahan, who led the investigation, said: “We are committed to tackling the supply of controlled
