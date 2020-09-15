Man appears in court accused of wilful fireraising in Keith

A man has appeared in court in connection with a deliberate house fire in Keith.

Anthony McPhee, 33, from Moray, is accused of wilful fireraising and three charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

He made no plea or declaration during the brief private hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The case was continued for further examination and McPhee was remanded in custody.

His appearance comes after emergency services were called to a fire at a property on Smiddie Lane West at about 4pm on September 5.

Police later confirmed they were treating the incident as wilful, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.