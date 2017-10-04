Man appears in court over alleged thefts from Aberdeen uni

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a number of alleged thefts worth thousands of pounds from an Aberdeen university.

Hugh Stewart, 35, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges – including multiple counts of theft.

It comes after a number of items were reported stolen at the University of Aberdeen and in the Old Aberdeen area in September.

The items had a collective value of more than £10,000.

Stewart, whose general address was given in court papers as Aberdeen, is facing seven counts of theft, one of attempted theft and one of debit/credit card fraud.

During the hearing he made no plea, and the case against him was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said Stewart was expected to appear in court again within eight days.