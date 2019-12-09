Man appears in court charged with murder in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court in Aberdeen charged with murder.

Stuart Quinn, 33, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Quinn, whose address was given in court as no fixed abode, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Alan Geddes, 56, on Ruthrieston Crescent, Aberdeen, on Saturday.

Quinn did not enter a plea.

The case was committed for further examination and Quinn was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at the same court within the next eight days.