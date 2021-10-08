Man appears in court and denies exposing himself at Aberdeen traffic lights

A 59-year-old man is to face trial after denying a charge of indecently exposing himself at a set of Aberdeen traffic lights.
Robert Jones appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he denied a charge of intentionally exposing his private parts to a shocked woman on Dyce Drive.
The 59-year-old, who gave his home address as Lancashire, was arrested after a woman reported she had been flashed at a set of traffic lights in the Argyll Road area on Tuesday.
Officers issued an appeal earlier this week, revealing the culprit had been wearing a blue face covering at the time.
Jones, of Coppull in Chorley, denied the charge and was granted bail.
A trial date was set for May 2022.
For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe