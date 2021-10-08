Man appears in court and denies exposing himself at Aberdeen traffic lights

A 59-year-old man is to face trial after denying a charge of indecently exposing himself at a set of Aberdeen traffic lights.

Robert Jones appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he denied a charge of intentionally exposing his private parts to a shocked woman on Dyce Drive.

The 59-year-old, who gave his home address as Lancashire, was arrested after a woman reported she had been flashed at a set of traffic lights in the Argyll Road area on Tuesday.

Officers issued an appeal earlier this week, revealing the culprit had been wearing a blue face covering at the time.

Jones, of Coppull in Chorley, denied the charge and was granted bail.

A trial date was set for May 2022.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.