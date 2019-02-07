Man and woman taken to hospital following two-car crash in Aberdeen

A man and woman were taken to hospital after a crash on an Aberdeen road this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Coast Road, near Doonies Farm, just after 8am.

Two vehicles, a black Ford Focus and a white Ford Ranger pick-up truck were involved in the collision, but police said injuries were not thought to be serious.

A woman had to be cut free from one of the vehicles before being taken to hospital.

Two men were also treated, with one taken to ARI.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7.57am to attend an incident on Coast Road, Aberdeen. We dispatched two ambulances and a special operations response team. We transferred two patients – a man in his 50s and a female in her 20s – to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called just after 8am to a crash on the Coast Road, but it does not appear that the injuries are serious.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Altens fire station to the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We received a call from the ambulance service to attend a crash, where one female was trapped in a vehicle.

“Crews used cutting gear and small tools to free the woman from the car.

“Another two men were treated on the scene by ambulance crews.”

The fire crews left the scene at 8.44am.

The road was also closed immediately after the accident to allow for the emergency services to work.

A stretch in both directions between Burnbank Village and Hareness Road was shut.