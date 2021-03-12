Show Links
Man and woman seriously injured in two-car crash which shut A90 near Ellon overnight

by David Walker
12/03/2021, 12:02 pm Updated: 12/03/2021, 12:09 pm
A man and woman have been seriously injured in a two-car crash that shut a section of a major road overnight.

Emergency services were called to the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road, at its junction with the B9000 near Tipperty, at about 10.20pm.

The crash involved a black BMW 318 and a red Ford Fiesta, which were both travelling southbound.

Both cars had two occupants, with the driver of the BMW, a 29-year-old man, and a passenger in the Fiesta, a 23-year-old woman, taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 24-year-old driver of the Ford was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the 28-year-old passenger of the BMW was not injured.

Collision investigators worked through the night to piece together what happened, and the carriageway was closed from the Ellon South Road roundabout to Tipperty until 10am.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, from the roads policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen what happened or the cars involved prior to the crash or earlier in the evening to get in touch.

“In addition, we are asking anyone with dash-cam footage who may have been travelling in the area at the time to check for anything that may help our investigation to also get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 3321 of Thursday, March 11.