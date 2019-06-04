Man and woman in court after £64,000 worth of cocaine recovered in Aberdeen​

Two people have appeared in court charged over a £64,000 drugs seizure in Aberdeen.

Police had recovered the quantity of cocaine in the Stewart Terrace area on Friday.

Speaking after the drugs were recovered Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “I would urge anyone with information about the supply of drugs to contact us as this allows us to build a picture and enables us to take action.”

Appearing in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter was Daryll Senior, 38, and 30-year-old Louise Walker.

The pair, of Aberdeen, are both facing a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Senior is also charged with drugs possession.

During the hearing they made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

They were granted bail, and no further dates have been set for future court appearances.