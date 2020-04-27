Man and woman face court accused of attempted murder in Aberdeen flat

A man and a woman are due in court today charged with attempted murder after a 36-year-old was seriously injured in an Aberdeen flat.

The man was taken to hospital on Friday night following an incident in the Moir Drive area of Aberdeen.

And a 38-year-old man and 36-year-old woman have now been charged by police in connection with an alleged attempted murder over the incident.

They were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the matter.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50pm on Friday 24 April 2020 a 36-year-old man sustained serious injuries within a flat in Moir Drive, Aberdeen.

“He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is currently being treated.

“A 38-year-old man and 36-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

“They were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.”

In the wake of the incident, one resident, who did not wish to be named, told the Evening Express he was “shocked” to see the police response as emergency services swooped on the scene.

He said: “I went into the kitchen to make a snack and looked out of the window and saw the police and ambulance and I thought ‘wow, what’s going on?’

“There were three police cars and a police van and two ambulances.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“I don’t know the ins and outs of it. The police have been round asking for further information but there’s nothing I can say.

“I was a bit shocked.”

The emergency services were in attendance for around an hour-and-a-half on Friday evening, before returning over the weekend to speak to residents on the street.

The resident said it was unusual to see such a heavy police presence in the area.

He said: “To me it’s quiet and not so bad.

“There’s usually no problems around here. We never have much.”