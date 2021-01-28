Man and woman deny pretending to be police officers before robbing Aberdeen man

Two people have denied pretending to be police officers and abducting a man before robbing him.

Dale Davidson, 34, and Kayleigh Craib, 28, are accused of detaining Graeme Struthers against his will at a house in Aberdeen’s Logie Terrace and threatening to stab him.

It is alleged they pretended to be police officers by showing him a calling card before forcibly entering the house on July 15 last year.

The Crown say the two then demanded money and forced Mr Struthers to accompany them to a cash machine and give them his pin number.

The pair then allegedly took £500, food, a mobile phone, two games consoles, video games, a television, a bed sheet, bank card and Mr Sturthers’s house keys.

Davidson is further accused of stealing a Police Service of Scotland calling card between July 12-14 at Logie Place, Aberdeen and having a knife in his possession on July 15.

They pleaded not guilty via their legal teams when the case called at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Judge Lord Arthurson set a further preliminary hearing for May.