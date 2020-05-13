Man and woman charged for abusive behaviour in Aberdeen city centre

A man and woman have been charged for alleged threatening and abusive behaviour in Aberdeen city centre.
Police received several complaints yesterday evening about thefts and illegal behaviour in the area.
Now they have charged a 39-year-old male and 40-year-old female in relation to the incident.
They face charges of alleged threatening and abusive behaviour and theft.
Officers from the city centre policing team were involved in tackling the alleged crime.
