Man and woman charged following ‘serious’ gang fight

A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been charged in connection with an attack, that left one person with leg and body injuries.

The incident, that involved two groups, happened on Trinity Place in Elgin on Friday around 11.40pm.

A 20-year-old man was treated at Dr Gray’s after being assaulted with a weapon.

He was released from hospital later that day.

It is understood the gangs met at the town’s McDonald’s restaurant in Linkwood Place shortly before the incident. Police believe one group travelled in a grey Audi A3 and the other in a silver Mercedes.

A police statement said: “A 20-year old man & an 18-year old woman have been charged in connection with a serious assault in Trinity Place, Elgin on Friday, 4 December.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Yesterday, police sergeant Alex Carle said: “The 20-year-old victim suffered injuries to his leg and body and was treated at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin before later being released.

“The injury is understood to have been caused by a weapon.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who captured the incident on dash cam footage to come forward.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101.