Man and woman charged after drugs found in Aberdeen raid

A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and charged after drugs were found during a raid in Aberdeen today.

A property in the Seaton area of the city was searched as part of what police have said was an “intelligence-led operation” in relation to drugs supply in the area.

The man and woman were arrested and charged for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, namely cannabis.

A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Rae Christie of Tillydrone Community Policing Team said: “Police Scotland’s purpose is to improve the safety and wellbeing of people, places and communities in Scotland, focusing on keeping people safe.

“We recognise the ongoing concern and impact that drug-related crime has on our local communities. We not only look to investigate crimes, but also signpost and divert those who reach out for help.

“I encourage anyone with any concerns or information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or via the website. Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”