Man and woman charged after drugs and cash seized in Aberdeen

A man and woman have been charged after drugs were recovered from a property in Aberdeen.

Police seized a quantity of drugs and cash following a search of a premises in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen.

Class A and B controlled drugs were recovered which had an estimated street value of more than £7,000.

A five-figure sum of cash was also seized, with a 35-year-old man and 31-year-old woman charged in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Jon MacDonald said: “We remain committed to tackling and disrupting the supply of controlled drugs in Aberdeen and where intelligence suggests drug offences are taking place we will take action to stop this from happening.

“As a result of the activity yesterday a 35-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were charged in connection and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

“If you have any information or concerns regard drug crime in your area, please report this to us by contacting 101 so that we can investigate thoroughly.”