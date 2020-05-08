Man and woman charged after alleged assault in Aberdeen

Two people have been charged in connection with an alleged assault in Aberdeen.

A 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an incident on the city’s Waulkmill Crescent at around 3.30pm yesterday. It is not known what injuries the woman sustained.

A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman are due to appear at court at a later date.

A police spokeswoman said: “Two people, a 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been charged following the alleged assault of a 62 year old woman in Waulkmill Cres, Aberdeen, around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

“They have been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. The 62-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”