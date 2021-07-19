Man and woman arrested following reported assault at Westhill nursery

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault that took place earlier this month at a nursery in Westhill.

The incident reportedly took place between Friday July 9 and Wednesday July 14.

Police confirmed they had arrested and charged a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in connection with the offence.

No court date has yet been set, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.