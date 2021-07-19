News / Local Man and woman arrested following reported assault at Aberdeenshire nursery By Craig Munro 19/07/2021, 5:07 pm Updated: 19/07/2021, 6:51 pm Officers have arrested a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman. A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault that took place earlier this month at a nursery in Aberdeenshire. The incident reportedly took place between Friday July 9 and Wednesday July 14. Police confirmed they had arrested and charged a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in connection with the offence. No court date has yet been set, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe