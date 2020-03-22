Man and woman arrested following incident on Aberdeen street

A man and a woman have been arrested following an incident early this morning on an Aberdeen road.

Officers were in attendance at Merkland Road East at around 6.25am.

The 29-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested in connection with drug and road traffic offences.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm a man, 29, and a woman, 27, have been arrested in connection with drug and road traffic offences following an incident at Merkland Road East in Aberdeen.

“Officers attended the area shortly before 6.30am.”