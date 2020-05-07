Man and woman arrested following ‘cowardly’ charity tin theft in Aberdeen

A man and woman have been arrested after a charity tin was stolen from a butchers in Aberdeen.

The tin was taken from the Butcheress on Cairnie Drive yesterday afternoon.

A 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with this incident, with a report sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Constable Chris Starkie, of the Kittybrewster policing team said: “We worked alongside the problem solving team to ensure a prompt and effective response to the report.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance in this enquiry.

“Crimes of this cowardly nature will not be tolerated.”