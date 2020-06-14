Man and woman arrested after police called to Aberdeen incident

A man and a woman have been arrested after police received reports of a man in possession of an offensive weapon.
The incident happened in the city at around 12.20pm this afternoon.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested after police received reports of a man in possession of an offensive weapon in Middlefield Place, Aberdeen, at around 12.20pm on Sunday, 14 June, 2020.
“Inquiries are ongoing”.
