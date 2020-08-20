Man and woman airlifted to hospital following incident in Aberdeen

A man and woman were airlifted to hospital following an incident in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Donmouth this evening following reports of a person in the water.

A man had entered the water to retrieve a stranded dog but got into difficulties.

He was in the water for about half an hour, before being rescued by the Aberdeen lifeboat team.

The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, along with a woman who was not in the water, but was evacuated on the recommendation of the helicopter doctor.

Their condition is not known at this time, however the dog is safe and well.

A HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “We were called out to the incident at 5.25pm, with coastguard teams from Aberdeen and Cruden Bay in attendance, along with a helicopter.

“The man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, along with a female casualty who was not in the water.”