A 30-year-old man has been accused of drink driving after a Christmas Day crash in the north-east.

The incident took place on Peterhead’s Kinmundy Road just before 8pm yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It was a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“One of the vehicles was parked in the street.”

No one was injured in the incident.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly found to be more than five times the legal limit and was due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court tomorrow.

