Show Links
News / Local

Man allegedly caught driving with only a provisional licence and no insurance in Aberdeen

By Lauren Taylor
03/05/2021, 8:37 am Updated: 03/05/2021, 9:00 am
© Supplied by Road Policing ScotlaPost Thumbnail

A man has been caught driving in Aberdeen allegedly without a licence or insurance.

Road police caught the male driving with only a provisional licence and without insurance.

He will be reported for the alleged offences.

More to follow.