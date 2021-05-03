Man allegedly caught driving with only a provisional licence and no insurance in Aberdeen

A man has been caught driving in Aberdeen allegedly without a licence or insurance.
Road police caught the male driving with only a provisional licence and without insurance.
He will be reported for the alleged offences.
More to follow.
Male found driving in #Aberdeen with only a provisional license and no insurance. He will be reported for the alleged offences. #AberdeenRP #NoInsurance #Fatal4 #ByeCar pic.twitter.com/eSBsNzT1nI
— Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) May 2, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe