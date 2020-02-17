Man allegedly caught driving on north-east road while almost five-times the alcohol limit

A driver was allegedly caught behind the wheel on a north-east road while almost five-times above the legal alcohol limit, police said.

Officers from the Formartine Community Policing Team were patrolling roads close to Tarves overnight between Saturday and yesterday when the alleged incident took place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 39-year-old driver was stopped by Formartine Community Policing Team PCs overnight.”

He added that the driver allegedly gave a positive breath test and was again tested at a police office and was allegedly found to be “almost five-times the legal limit”.

The driver is to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal, police said.