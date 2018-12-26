Man allegedly brandished knife at customer services staff at Aberdeen airport

Aberdeen is among the airports which have seen passengers arrested on suspicion of being drunk on a plane or at an airport.

At least 273 people were held in 2017 and 2018, according to recent police statistics.

Alleged incidents at airports include a man brandishing a knife at customer services staff at Aberdeen International Airport after he was refused travel and a man punching an airside bar manager in Glasgow.

Figures obtained following freedom of information requests show 48 people were arrested on suspicion of being drunk on an aircraft in 2017, and 42 in 2018 to date.

Passengers convicted of being drunk on an aircraft can face a fine or up to two years’ imprisonment.

For the police forces that gave information, a further 104 arrests were made relating to alleged drunkenness at airports in 2017, with 68 this year to date.