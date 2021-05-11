Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following two-vehicle crash near Banff

A man was flown to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Banff.

Emergency services were called out to the B9025 Aberchirder to Turriff road this afternoon to deal with the incident.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at the Manse of Ord, near Cornhill.

Fire, police, and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) all attended the incident.

A man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

This journey took the air ambulance 20 minutes.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were investigating the incident.

She added: “Around 2.20 pm on Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, police attended a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the B902 at the Manse of Ord, near Banff.

“One man was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to hospital.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash continue.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We were called to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision and made the vehicles safe.

“Two appliances were called out, and the stop message came in at 2.37pm.”