Man airlifted to hospital after north-east paraglider crash

A man has been airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a paraglider crash.

The glider crashed at the Tap of North in Rhynie at around 10.25am, with the 26-year-old man reporting the incident to police himself.

Officers attended the scene along with the air ambulance, which took the casualty away.

The man is understood to have been in a stable condition, but with a suspected broken leg when he was transferred to ARI.

It was reported to the police by the man that an “awkward gust of wind” caused the paraglider to lose control.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to the scene at 10.25am by the pilot himself.

“We immediately called for the ambulance and we were on scene until just after 1pm.

“The male was in a stable condition when he was taken to hospital, but we have yet to have any further updates.”

Any witnesses to the crash should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 1394 of March 2.