Man airlifted to hospital after fall near north-east bridge

A helimed crew was called to an incident near a former north-east railway bridge.

The Dyce-based Helimed 79, operated by Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), attended the incident at the base of Ellon Viaduct earlier this afternoon.

The charity air ambulance was called when a man fell while walking on the sloping ground below the bridge.

He sustained leg injuries and was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It is understood that the man was treated by Scottish Ambulance Service land paramedics at the scene, before being taken away by air.

The journey lasted a total of 10 minutes.