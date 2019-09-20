Man airlifted to hospital after ‘fall’ at north-east harbour

A man has been airlifted to hospital after fallling into a north-east harbour.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after 11am after the man suffered a fall at Portgordon Harbour.

Coastguard teams from Banff, Buckie and Burghead attended, along with the helicopter from Inverness.

Buckie RNLI also attended.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is not known.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We attended a report of a male casualty at Portgordon.

“He is believed to have suffered a fall in the harbour area. He was in some pain and the decision was taken to transport him to Aberdeen by helicopter.”

A post on the HM Coastguard Moray Facebook page said: “Shortly after 11am today, a multi agency rescue operation was launched following a 999 call reporting a person had fallen into the water at Portgordon Harbour.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from Buckie, Banff and Burghead were alerted along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (Buckie and Keith), RNLI Buckie Lifeboat, Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Services.

“Coastguard officers, firefighters and RNLI personnel worked together to provide immediate medical aid for the person in the water and the Coastguard helicopter from Inverness was utilised to winch the casualty from the harbour and transport to hospital.”