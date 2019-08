A man has suffered “potentially serious injuries” after being hit by a car in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called to Chapelhill Road in Fraserburgh at 12.40pm.

The man has been airlifted to hospital for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “There has been a collision on Chapelhill Road between a pedestrian and a vehicle.”

“We got the call at around 12.40pm.

“The man has suffered potentially serious injuries.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter