Man airlifted to hospital after being injured on boat near north-east harbour

A man has been flown to hospital after being injured on a yacht near a north-east harbour.

The Coastguard was called out to help after an individual on a boat was injured after being reportedly hit on the body by a boom near Macduff Harbour.

The Macduff lifeboat crew helped to accompany him ashore before handing him off to paramedics from the air ambulance team.

His injuries are not known at this time.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We were called out to help with a man who was injured on a yacht at 3.47pm.

“He was taken ashore and left in the care of Scottish Ambulance Service staff.”