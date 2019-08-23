Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by pickup truck on north-east road

A man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on a north-east road.

The 31-year-old man was walking on the A920 between Dufftown and Huntly at around 5.30pm yesterday when he was involved in a collision with a blue Toyota Hilux.

He was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. His condition is not known.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours as a result.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to the A920 between Dufftown and Huntly following reports of a man being struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Road policing inspector Steve Manson said: “Investigations into the incident are ongoing. However, I would ask for anyone who was in the area at the time who hasn’t already spoken to police to contact us on 101 quoting incident 2962 of August 22.”