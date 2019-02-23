Man admits throwing Glen’s vodka bottle at Aberdeen fans during Rangers clash

A man has admitted throwing a bottle into a crowd of football fans at a Dons game “narrowly missing spectators”.

David Roy, 44, was standing in the Rangers section at Pittodrie when the Glasgow club played Aberdeen on August 5 last year and hurled the Glen’s vodka bottle over the segregation line and into the home supporters’ section.

It happened near the end of the season opener, which finished in a 1-1 draw following Bruce Anderson’s late equaliser for the home side.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos had been sent off earlier in the game.

After the bottle was thrown, stadium security staff studied CCTV images of Roy caught in the act.

It is understood he walked into a police station in late November after police published a still of the footage, showing his face, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

However, during his first appearance at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on December 27, he denied throwing the bottle – but changed his plea at his latest hearing on Thursday.

Roy, whose address was given in court papers as Morefield Road, Glasgow, pled guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing a bottle into an area of people in the South Stand home section, narrowly missing spectators on August 5 2018.

The case was adjourned for a background report and Roy is to be sentenced next month.

The court will also consider if Roy should be given a football banning order, which would stop him from attending any game in the top four Scottish divisions for a fixed period.

During the police appeal, PC Connor McKeen said: “While no one was injured, this reckless behaviour could have resulted in serious injury.”

An Aberdeen FC spokesman said: “The club is committed to keeping supporters safe at football matches and we work closely with police.”

The Evening Express approached Rangers FC for comment.