Man admits stealing laptops, speaker and pair of boots from parked car in Aberdeen city centre

A man admitted stealing laptops, a speaker and a pair of boots from a car parked in Aberdeen city centre.

Ian Gray, 38, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted taking the goods from an unlocked vehicle on Chapel Street earlier this month.

Depute fiscal Lynne McVicar told the court the owner of the car had left his vehicle and believed it to be secure.

She said: “When he and his wife returned, their items of property had been stolen.”

CCTV showed the accused just after midnight on February 1 walking towards a number of vehicles, the court heard.

Defence agent Peter Keene said: “Mr Gray said he went to the place where he hid them in a bin but they were no longer there.”

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin deferred sentence on Gray, of King’s Court, Aberdeen, until May 19 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report.