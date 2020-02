A north-east man has admitted resisting arrest at a pub.

Jamie Hutton, 27, of Ythan Place, Ellon, clashed with officers at the Burnett Arms in Kemnay on October 27.

Defence agent Marianne Milligan said: “Mr Hutton doesn’t remember much about the incident because he was drinking.”

He had apologised to the officers.

Sheriff Raymond McMenamin deferred sentence on Hutton for three months for a social work report.

