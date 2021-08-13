News / Local Man admits exposing himself to Spar worker after all-night drinking session By David McPhee 13/08/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 13/08/2021, 1:12 pm Ben Keavey leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. A man has admitted exposing himself in front of a shop worker after an all-night bender. Ben Keavey, 44, was turned away from Spar on Greenfern Road in Aberdeen because it was shut but returned soon after performed a sex act through the window. One female worker at the Mastrick store witnessed his behaviour and alerted another female college. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe