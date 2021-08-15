Man admits ‘donkey-kicking’ cop after assault on relative

A man has admitted “donkey-kicking” a police officer when cops turned up to arrest him for attacking a member of his own family.

Kim Twidale appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing four charges relating to violence and threatening behaviour towards two police officers, a neighbour and a relative – who lost a tooth as a result of the attack.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges relating to the incident in Mastrick, Aberdeen on June 10 this year.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told the court that a physical altercation broke out between Twidale and his relative following an argument at 8am in the communal hallway of Regensburg Court hi-rise.

Accused abused woman who tried to help victim

She said: “The accused punched the complainer to the stomach causing him to fall to the floor – he then kicked the complainer to the head three times.

“The complainer curled up and tried to protect himself with his hands, while bystanders called the police.”

When a neighbour came to the victim’s aid, telling him “not to move” and that she had called the police, Twidale ran back and chased the woman back into her property while shouting abuse and referring to her as a “Geordie b***h”.

Attacked two officers as they arrested him

When police officers attended they found Twidale standing close by his injured relative.

As he was being arrested by police, Twidale punched one constable on the chest and twice donkey-kicked his colleague.

Defence agent Paul Barnett told the court that his client had few previous convictions for assault but none for assaulting police.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Twidale that she would defer sentence on him in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment to be carried out.