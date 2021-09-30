Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Man accused of stealing fuel from petrol stations amid panic buying

By Danny McKay
30/09/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 30/09/2021, 11:48 am
Kenneth Balgowan is accused of stealing fuel from BP on King Street.

A man has appeared in court accused of stealing fuel from two Aberdeen petrol stations.

Kenneth Balgowan is alleged to have nicked petrol from BP on King Street and Esso on North Anderson Drive on September 23 and 26 respectively.

It comes amid long queues forming at pumps across the north-east and the country as panicked motorists fear rumoured fuel shortages.

Balgowan, 24, of Marchburn Crescent, Aberdeen, faced a total of seven charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Balgowan denied all the charges

In addition to the two charges of theft of fuel, he is also accused of reset of a stolen vehicle, driving without insurance and while disqualified, fraudulently displaying a false registration plate, and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

He denied all the charges.

Meanwhile a co-accused, Nicole Duncan, 24, of Willowbank Road, Aberdeen, faced a charge of allowing herself to be carried in a vehicle taken without consent.

She also pled not guilty.

Sheriff Mark Stewart released the pair on bail and fixed a pre-trial hearing for April next year.