Man accused of stealing fuel from petrol stations amid panic buying

A man has appeared in court accused of stealing fuel from two Aberdeen petrol stations.

Kenneth Balgowan is alleged to have nicked petrol from BP on King Street and Esso on North Anderson Drive on September 23 and 26 respectively.

It comes amid long queues forming at pumps across the north-east and the country as panicked motorists fear rumoured fuel shortages.

Balgowan, 24, of Marchburn Crescent, Aberdeen, faced a total of seven charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Balgowan denied all the charges

In addition to the two charges of theft of fuel, he is also accused of reset of a stolen vehicle, driving without insurance and while disqualified, fraudulently displaying a false registration plate, and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

He denied all the charges.

Meanwhile a co-accused, Nicole Duncan, 24, of Willowbank Road, Aberdeen, faced a charge of allowing herself to be carried in a vehicle taken without consent.

She also pled not guilty.

Sheriff Mark Stewart released the pair on bail and fixed a pre-trial hearing for April next year.