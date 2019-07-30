Man accused of serious sex attack in Aberdeen city centre

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with what police described as a “serious” sexual assault in the city centre.

Police were called to the Roof Garden on Schoolhill, Aberdeen, next to the St Nicholas Centre, at 3.45am on Saturday after an alleged sexual assault of a woman.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter was Daniel Teglas.

The 20-year-old, whose general address was described as Aberdeen, was appearing in private at the court.

He is facing a charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

During the hearing he made no plea and the case against him was continued for further examination.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said Teglas was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear in court again within the next week.

Speaking previously, Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Walker said: “I would take the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted the woman following this incident and for assisting with our inquiries.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

After the incident early on Saturday, workers and shoppers began arriving in the city centre on Saturday morning to find a police presence at the Roof Garden.

Two police cars were parked at the scene – one on Flourmill Lane and another on Upperkirkgate.

Police cordoned off the Roof Garden at either entrance until around 7pm on Saturday.

One officer was standing guard by police tape at the top of the rainbow steps.

Another officer stood by police tape at the other entrance, next to the Kirk of St Nicholas graveyard, which was open as usual.

The shopping centre, which is part of the Bon Accord Centre, was also open.