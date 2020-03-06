Man accused of fatal A96 crash impacted by coronavirus outbreak

An Italian man accused of causing the death of five people in a fatal north-east road crash was not at court after apparently being affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Alfredo Ciociola is accused of causing the crash on the A96 near Keith, Aberdeenshire on July 26, 2018.

The 47-year-old, of Sicily, was due in the dock for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday.

But, his QC Ian Duguid explained: “His original plans involved travelling via Rome and Amsterdam.

“Sicily was not one of the zones that precluded travel, but now it is I believe.”

Mr Duguid asked for the hearing to go ahead in his absence.

Lady Stacey replied: “In light of geography, I am prepared to grant the application.”

Mr Duguid pled not guilty on his behalf to the charge of causing deaths and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Ciociola is said to have crashed a Fiat minibus into a 4×4 after falling asleep at the wheel.

Fellow Italians Frances Saliba, 63, and four year-old Lorenzo Ciociola – passengers in his vehicle – died.

Edward Reid, 63, of Macduff, Audrey Appleby, 70, and Evalyn Elrick, 69, both of Aberchirder, all Aberdeenshire, were in the other car and also died.

Four other people were also hurt following the crash.

The charge further states Ciociola did fail to pay proper attention, repeatedly brake and then drive onto the opposite side of the road.

Mr Duguid said Ciociola will need an interpreter at any future court date as he is only fluent in Italian.

Both he and prosecutor Mark McGuire agreed a trial could be set.

Lady Stacey fixed a date for it to begin on August 7 in Edinburgh.