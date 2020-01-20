Man, 86, fights for life after crash on Aberdeen road

A man was today fighting for his life after a crash in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said the 86-year-old man was in a critical condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the two-car smash in the city’s Woodside.

The crash happened around 7.15pm yesterday on Great Northern Road, near Station Road, and involved a grey Audi and blue Renault Clio.

The 86-year-old man was driving the Clio and the driver of the Audi was also taken to hospital for treatment following the collision, which happened outside SHMU’s radio station.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the road policing department, said: “Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

“We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicles beforehand, or if they have information about a dark coloured car that passed the collision location at that time.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the vehicles involved or the collision itself who has not yet come forward should contact us by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote incident number 3082 of the 19th January.”

Officers could be seen examining both cars with a torch and measuring parts of the road.

Drivers faced delays, with the citybound carriageway shut while police launched an investigation.

The road was closed between the Haudagain roundabout and the St Machar Drive roundabout and reopened at 5am today.

Bus services were diverted as a result.