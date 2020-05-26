Man, 84, in hospital with serious injuries after A947 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following a serious crash on a major north-east road

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A947, near Fyvie, just after 11am this morning with the road still closed in both directions.

The crash involved a car and a lorry, with police confirming an 84-year-old man had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a report of a serious road crash on the A947 near Fyvie involving a car and a lorry around 11am.

“An 84-year-old man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“The road has been closed in both directions.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

A fire service spokeswoman said one appliance from Oldmeldrum and one from Turriff have been sent to the scene.

Stagecoach is also experiencing delays as a result of the road closures.