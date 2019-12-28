Man, 80, confirmed as victim of fatal north-east collision

Police have confirmed the victim of a fatal north-east crash involving a car and a bus on the A96 is an 80-year-old man.

The collision, on the stretch of road west of Elgin, involved two vehicles, one of which was a bus.

Emergency crews were alerted to the crash around 9.30am yesterday and the A96, between its junctions with Morrison Road in Elgin and the junction with the B9013 at Newton was closed for a number of hours.

And police have now confirmed the person who died following the collision was an 80-year-old man who was the driver of a blue Dacia Duster.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the bus was taken to Dr Grey’s Hospital in Elgin with minor injuries and passengers on the bus were not injured.

Sergeant Craig McNeill of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are very much with this man’s family and friends at this time.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle before the incident or who was in the area at the time and has a dash cam, to get in touch.

“Information can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident 1014 of 27 December.”