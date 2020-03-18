Man, 79, in Aberdeen court on murder charge more than 40 years after Brenda Page’s death

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a scientist in Aberdeen more than 40 years ago.

Dr Brenda Page, 32, was found dead in her flat on Allan Street on July 14 1978.

Christopher Harrisson, 79, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today facing a single charge – murder.

The pensioner, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

Dr Page, a genetic scientist, was working at Aberdeen University at the time of her death.

A murder inquiry was launched and the investigation was reopened almost five years ago.