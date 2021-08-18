Man, 77, dies and another sustains serious injuries after falling from scaffolding in Peterhead street

A 77 -year-old man has died after falling from scaffolding in Peterhead.

Emergency services were called to Merchant Street just after 3pm following reports that two men had fallen to the ground after scaffolding collapsed in the area.

An air ambulance was scrambled to the scene alongside police and local firefighters as part of a major rescue operation.

A 77- year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Meanwhile, the second man was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Police have released a statement confirming the news.

A spokesman said: “We received a report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021.

“A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another 77-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Officers have been on the scene for more than four hours as they launch an investigation into the events leading up to the fatal incident.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say that half of Merchant Street is currently cordoned off, with officers allowing residents in and out at either end.

It is believed the incident happened at a property close to St Peter’s Church.

Emergency crews were called to Merchant Street after the alarm was raised shortly after 3pm.

Two specialist operation response teams from the ambulance service were also assisting at the scene.

Pictures and video from the scene show a heavy police presence close to Peterhead Harbour on Wednesday afternoon.

Two fire crews from Peterhead were dispatched to the scene to assist emergency teams but have since returned to base.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.57pm to attend an incident on Merchant Street, Peterhead.

“An ambulance, two of our specialist operation response teams and our air ambulance were dispatched and our staff are still on scene.”