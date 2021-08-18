Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Man, 77, dies and another sustains serious injuries after falling from scaffolding in Peterhead street

By Michelle Henderson
18/08/2021, 8:08 pm Updated: 18/08/2021, 8:44 pm

A 77 -year-old man has died after falling from scaffolding in Peterhead.

Emergency services were called to Merchant Street just after 3pm following reports that two men had fallen to the ground after scaffolding collapsed in the area.

An air ambulance was scrambled to the scene alongside police and local firefighters as part of a major rescue operation.

A 77- year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Meanwhile, the second man was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Scaffolding has collapsed at a property in Merchant Street, Peterhead.<br />Pic by Chris Sumner

Police have released a statement confirming the news.

A spokesman said: “We received a report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021.

“A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another 77-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Officers have been on the scene for more than four hours as they launch an investigation into the events leading up to the fatal incident.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say that half of Merchant Street is currently cordoned off, with officers allowing residents in and out at either end.

It is believed the incident happened at a property close to St Peter’s Church.

Emergency crews were called to Merchant Street after the alarm was raised shortly after 3pm.

Two specialist operation response teams from the ambulance service were also assisting at the scene.

Pictures and video from the scene show a heavy police presence close to Peterhead Harbour on Wednesday afternoon.

Two fire crews from Peterhead were dispatched to the scene to assist emergency teams but have since returned to base.

Police remain stationed at Merchant Street in Peterhead.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.57pm to attend an incident on Merchant Street, Peterhead.

“An ambulance, two of our specialist operation response teams and our air ambulance were dispatched and our staff are still on scene.”