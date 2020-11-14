Man, 76, reported missing from Inverurie home

A 76-year-old man has been reported missing from his home in Inverurie.

Ronald Watson was last seen in the Kellands Road area of the Aberdeenshire town at around 1.15pm today.

He is described as being 5ft 7in, with a medium build and grey receding hair.

It is believed that he is using his grey Volkswagen Tiguan, with the registration plate F14 RJW.

Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “As time passes, we are growing increasingly concerned for Ronald’s wellbeing.

“I would ask anyone who has seen him or his car, or has any information which could help us trace him, to please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2128 of 14 November.”