Man, 73, taken to hospital following north-east crash

A 73-year-old man was taken to hospital following a crash on a north-east road.

Police arrived at the slip road off the A92 near Portlethen at around 7.20pm last night.

The north and southbound slip roads and the Marywell roundabout were closed from 8.40pm to 4.55am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a one vehicle crash on Bankhead Drive at Marywell roundabout in Portlethen around 7.20pm on Sunday, 23 February, 2020.

“A 73-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“The road was closed for a number of hours and reopened at 4.55am.”