Man, 72, dies after fall from roof in Moray village

A 72-year-old man has died after falling from a roof in Moray village.

It is understood that he been painting outside a home while up a ladder in Lhanbryde at the time of the incident at about 11am yesterday morning.

Police have confirmed that the man died shortly after being taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital yesterday.

Officers have launched an inquiry into the incident, but it is said that the nature of the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11am on Tuesday, August 18, officers were called to St Andrews Road, Lhanbryde, following a report that a man had fallen from a roof.

“The man, aged 72, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, where he died a short time later.

“Inquiries into his death are continuing although it is not currently being treated as suspicious.”

Yesterday, police closed a section of St Andrew’s Road, near Robertson Road, in the village while emergency crews worked to provide aid and care at the scene.

It is understood that Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance airlifted a specialist medical team to the area from Aberdeen to provide extra assistance to the response.

Locals also reported seeing fire crews at the scene as emergency crews rushed to the village to provide assistance.

Officers remained at the scene on Robertson Road into the afternoon after the man had been taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin by ambulance.