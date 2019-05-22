Man, 67, charged after cannabis worth at least £10,000 found after north-east fire

A man has been charged after cannabis worth at least £10,000 was found in a north-east house.

Emergency services were called to the home, on Logie Road, Crimond, at around 2am yesterday after a blaze broke out in a shed.

A 67-year-old man was arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences following the discovery of at least £10,000 of cannabis in the house.

It is understood no drugs were found in the shed.

He is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

The fire broke out around 2am, with police and fire crews attending the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 2.04am to a fire at a small shed.

“We sent two appliances from Peterhead and police were in attendance.

“The stop message came through at 2.29am.”